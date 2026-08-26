LUGANSK, August 26. /TASS/. Nine people were killed and six more wounded in a Ukrainian strike on a passenger bus traveling from Lisichansk to Stakhanov in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), Head of the LPR Leonid Pasechnik said.

TASS has gathered key facts about the Ukrainian attack

Ukrainian military attack

- The Ukrainian military delivered a strike on a passenger bus on the Zolotoye-Pervomaisk highway.

- The bus was en route from Lisichansk to Stakhanov.

- Pasechnik stated that the Ukrainian armed forces’ strike was targeted.

- The bus carried 15 passengers, he specified.

Killed and wounded

- As a result of the attack, eight people were killed on the spot.

- Six more sustained wounds.

- A twenty-year-old girl was rushed an intensive care unit. Doctors fought for her life, but they couldn't save her.

- Her mother was wounded.

- An 18-year-old girl was also injured, she was hospitalized.

- Three more passengers and the driver received the necessary medical assistance, they were referred for outpatient treatment.

Investigation

- The Russian Investigative Committee has launched a criminal case on charges of terrorism in regard to the Ukrainian attack on a passenger bus in the LPR, Svetlana Petrenko, a spokesperson for the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, told TASS.

- The Investigative Committee organized a set of measures to collect evidence, establish the type and model of the unmanned aerial vehicle of the Ukrainian armed forces, as well as all the details of the incident.

Reaction

- The Ukrainian military attack on a bus in the LPR cannot be a mistake, it is another terrorist attack by the Kiev regime, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

- He noted that "the UAV operator sees in real time where he strikes."

- Pasechnik called the Ukrainian military attack on the bus an act of terrorism by the bloody Kiev regime.