MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. In his capacity as the deputy director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Alexey Ferapontov, will be in charge of nuclear energy, the official told TASS.

"In my new post, I will focus on the global development and technological support of peaceful nuclear energy in all member states of the agency," he said.

Earlier, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi approved deputy head of Russia's Federal Environmental, Industrial and Nuclear Supervision Service (Rostechnadzor) Alexey Ferapontov as his deputy. He is expected to arrive in Vienna in early 2027.