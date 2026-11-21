TEHRAN, November 21. /TASS/. Iran has repeatedly declared that it opposes the creation of weapons of mass destruction, including nuclear weapons, but the United States has become an existential threat to the country, said Abolfazl Zohrevand, a member of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of Iran’s Majlis (the unicameral parliament).

"Iran has always stated - both under Imam [Ali Khamenei] and under [Supreme Leader] Mojtaba Khamenei - and continues to state that we oppose weapons of mass destruction and believe that countries possessing such weapons must move towards disarmament. However, this has not yet happened, and today America has turned into an existential threat to Iran," he told TASS.

The lawmaker called US President Donald Trump’s remarks about wanting to wipe the Islamic Republic off the face of the Earth unacceptable.

"This is precisely what an existential threat is, and we must give an adequate response to it," he said.

Zohrevand explained that Islam holds a principle: if you face a threat to your existence, you may resort to what is forbidden. Right now, he said, the issue is "Iran’s survival, not an arms race."