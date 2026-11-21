NEW YORK, November 21. /TASS/. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said no US F-16 fighter jet was attacked in the Middle East on Friday.

"Iran did not attack a US F-16 fighter aircraft yesterday - at all. All US military fighter jets in the Middle East are safe and accounted for," CENTCOM said.

Earlier in the day, the Iranian army’s press service said an F-16 fighter jet of the United States was damaged by an Iranian missile over the Persian Gulf on Friday evening and was forced to make an emergency landing. According to the military, domestically produced air defense systems deployed in the south of the country and operating under the integrated air defense network detected, intercepted and fired a missile at the fighter jet.