TEHRAN, November 21. /TASS/. Reopening the Strait of Hormuz is out of discussion until Iran’s demands are met, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

"Our position is clear: until Iran’s demands are fulfilled, the issue of the Strait of Hormuz and its reopening is irrelevant," Iran’s state-run broadcaster quoted him as saying.

According to Araghcni, Tehran has always said that it is as open for negotiations as it is for defense. In the minister’s words, a Qatari delegation's visit to Tehran is nothing out of the ordinary, because mediators between Iran and the United States travel regularly to relay ideas and proposals.

A delegation from Qatar held talks in Tehran overnight into Saturday.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said on November 15 that Iran had lost trust for the negotiating process with the United States but notified mediators of its readiness to settle the crisis and open the Strait of Hormuz, if Washington fulfilled seven conditions. On November 17, the Qatari Foreign Ministry informed about a new meeting with the Iranian side as part of mediatory efforts. However, as Al Arabia reported, no diplomatic breakthrough was achieved.