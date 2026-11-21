STOCKHOLM, November 21. /TASS/. Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen proposed introducing new entry restrictions on Russian nationals, including professional athletes, at the EU level.

"We need EU-wide visa restrictions and common rules for the entry of Russian professional athletes into the Schengen Area," the top Finnish diplomat said in an interview with the country’s public broadcaster YLE.

Valtonen said other countries followed Finland’s suit, announcing tough measures against Russian athletes.

"This reinforces the framework for a unified EU policy," she said. "I expect the European Commission to unveil its proposal on the matter soon."

Earlier, Finland introduced new restrictions on Russians entering the country, including professional athletes. The latest measure came into force on November 16. The government explained the measure by the country’s foreign policy course.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the exclusion of Russians from competitions in violation of the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) violates international law. "This is inconsistency. This undermines the level of trust," he added.