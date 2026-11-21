PARIS, November 21. /TASS/. Clashes between protestors and police broke out in the French cities of Nantes and Lyon, where rallies against price growth are under way.

The Le Progres newspaper reported that Lyon authorities banned demonstrations in the city center, but a group of protestors attempted to stage marches on Rue Garibaldi and Cours Gambetta. Mobile police units swiftly dispersed the unauthorized rallies, and tear gas was fired several times. Security was also stepped up around Place Bellecour, where a Christmas market has opened.

Meanwhile, the Ouest France reported that clashes occurred in Nantes, where a group of protesters attempted to stray from the authorized route and clashed with law enforcement officers. According to the outlet’s correspondent, one protestor suffered a leg injury after being struck by a police grenade. Besides, broadcaster CNews showed a police car with its windshield and rear window smashed during its report from Nantes.

Earlier, France’s Interior Ministry reported a sharp drop in protester turnout compared with demonstrations in previous weeks. As of 2:00 p.m. local time (1300 GMT), the ministry counted only 2,200 people taking part in protests across 44 rallies nationwide, Paris not included.

"The intensity of protests has decreased significantly compared with previous days at the same time," the ministry said.

Today’s protest in the French capital gathered 21,500 participants, but proceeded without any incidents, BFMTV reported. However, "groups of people concealing their faces attempted to stage unsanctioned protests in other districts" of Paris.

Mass protests have been underway in France since late September, when school students began blockading educational institutions to express dissatisfaction with their poor condition, overloaded schedules, and a shortage of teachers for certain subjects. In October, trade unions also began staging protests, demanding wage hikes and calling on the authorities to scrap further austerity measures.