MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. The Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Iran has passed a test of resilience during US military strikes on Iran, the CEO of Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom, Alexey Likhachev, told the Vesti news service in an interview.

"This year, the project passed a test of resilience during military strikes and air raids. Most of our specialists left the site in coordination with the Iranian authorities," he said.

"The Russian president closely followed the developments, and, through his international contacts, ensured the safety of both the facility itself and our specialists," Likhachev continued. "We have never had any doubts that the project would remain among our priorities, and that both this project and Russian-Iranian friendship would withstand any external pressure and any test of resilience, and we have backed up these words."

Earlier, Likhachev said on many occasions that the nuclear power generation industry in Iran remains among the Russian state corporation’s priorities.

The Bushehr NPP is considered to be the largest joint project of the two countries.

Rosatom is currently building the Bushehr NPP in Iran. On August 25, 1992, Russia and Iran signed two agreements, on cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy and on the continuation of the construction of the Iranian NPP near the city of Bushehr in southern Iran (it was launched in 1975 by a West German concern, but was interrupted in 1979 after the Islamic Revolution broke out). In September 2011, the first power unit was connected to the grid, and was officially handed over to Iran in September 2013.

In November 2014, a contract was signed for the construction of the second stage of the NPP - the second and third VVER-1000 power units. The cost of their construction stands at about $10 billion. The groundbreaking ceremony took place in September 2016, and construction began on November 10, 2019. The second and third power units are expected to be put into operation in 2025 and 2027, respectively.