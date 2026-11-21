MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. The United States has realized that it cannot win either a trade war or a hot war with China and rapprochement between the two countries is possible and desirable, Director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University Jeffrey Sachs told TASS in an interview in conclusion of the APEC summit.

"A rapprochement [between Washington and Beijing] is certainly possible and desirable, and can go far if both sides follow the rules of mutual restraint," the US economist said. "This year President [of the United States Donald] Trump made a state visit to China, President [of China] Xi [Jinping] visited Washington in September, and the two leaders met again in Shenzhen. Washington has learned that it cannot win a trade war or a hot war with China," Sachs said.

"China’s economy is now about one-third larger than America’s when measured at purchasing-power parity, and China’s manufacturing output is roughly double that of the United States. The rational course of action for both sides is cooperation," he stressed.