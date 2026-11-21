MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. The world’s governing body of yachting sports, World Sailing, has lifted restrictions on Russian athletes and admitted them to international competitions under their national flag and anthem, Sports Minister Mikhail Degtyarev said.

"The World Sailing Council has made a decision to lift its neutrality policy and return Russian yachtsmen to full-fledged participation in international competitions under the national flag and with the possibility of team events. The new rules come into effect immediately. I congratulate Russian athletes and the Russian Yachting Federation on this important decision," the sports minister wrote on his Telegram channel.

World Sailing, formerly known as the International Yacht Racing Union and International Sailing Federation (ISAF), suspended Russia and Belarus from international tournaments on March 1, 2022, citing the military conflict in Ukraine as the reason. However, in July 2025, the world federation allowed athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete in World Sailing events under a neutral status.