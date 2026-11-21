TEHRAN, November 22. /TASS/. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that it delivered a missile and drone attack against the US Armed Forces’ positions at Riffa and Awali bases in Bahrain.

"During this operation, two radars of Patriot air defense systems of the US Army located at Riffa and Awali bases in Bahrain were engaged," the IRGC said.

The IRGC aerospace forces made the strike during a combined operation in response to violation of the Iranian airspace by US MQ-1 and MQ-9 drones, it added.