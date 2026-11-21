PARIS, November 21. /TASS/. At least 144 people have been detained in France during protests against rising prices, held in a number of French cities, the BFMTV television reported citing the French interior ministry.

"According to preliminary information, by 6:00 p.m. local time [5:00 p.m. GMT], a total of 144 people have been detained," the agency quoted the ministry as saying in a statement.

Reasons behind these detentions were not specified.

A total of 112 various rallies were held throughout France on Saturday. According to the Interior Ministry, some 82,500 people joined the protests nationwide, while organizers estimate the number of participants at 150,000.

The biggest rally took place in the capital Paris, with the police putting the number of participants at 21,500, and organizers - at 45,000.

The interior ministry said that both the number of rallies and the number of people taking part in them has started to decline.

Mass protests have been underway in France since late September, when school students began blockading educational institutions to express dissatisfaction with their poor condition, overloaded schedules, and a shortage of teachers for certain subjects. In October, trade unions also began staging protests, demanding wage hikes and calling on the authorities to scrap further austerity measures.