STOCKHOLM, November 21. /TASS/. Ukraine was most likely behind the attack on a Russian cargo vessel in international waters of the Baltic Sea, Finnish Defense Forces Director of Communications Col. Aki-Mauri Huhtinen said.

"It is quite possible that Ukraine is behind all this," the Yle broadcaster quoted him as saying.

Huhtinen added that it was not immediately clear why the ship was targeted.

Earlier in the day, Leningrad Region Governor Alexander Drozdenko said on his Max channel that a cargo ship en route to Russia’s Baltic exclave of Kaliningrad was attacked by unmanned aerial vehicles in the Gulf of Finland international waters. The incident occurred three nautical miles away from the Russian border. Evacuation was not required. The situation on board is under control.

The vessel was transporting paints and coatings, according to a TASS source.