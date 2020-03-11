Russia’s Federation Council approves bill on constitutional amendments

A total of 160 senators voted in favor of the bill, while one voted no, and another three abstained.

The bill sets a limit of two presidential terms but the incumbent head of state will have the opportunity to run for president once the amendments come into force. The bill expands the authority of Russia’s parliament and Constitutional Court, bars officials from holding foreign passports and residence permits and ensures the supremacy of the Constitution within Russia’s legal system.

Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko will now send the bill to regional legislatures. Senators will have to pass a resolution on the positions of regional lawmakers so the Federation Council may hold an unscheduled meeting on March 14.

If two-thirds of Russia’s regional legislatures support the bill, the president will ask the Constitutional Court to check the amendments for compliance with Chapters 1, 2 and 9 of the Constitution. If the court releases a positive ruling, a nationwide vote will be held on April 22. If the country’s people support the constitutional amendments, the head of state will issue a decree on the official publication of the amended Constitution, announcing the date when the amendments will take effect.