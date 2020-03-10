Russia needs strong presidential rule, dual power is risky — Putin

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has come out against delegating presidential level powers to the State Council or the Security Council, adding that this would result in society’s split and dual power.

"Delegating some serious presidential level powers to other bodies or centers of power, such as the Security Council or the State Council, let alone those not elected directly by the people, would be very wrong, to my mind. Moreover, it would be risky," Putin said.

He explained that "this has nothing to do with democracy" and would "inevitably result in society’s split and dual power and cause the most negative, possibly, tragic effects on the future of the country and its citizens," he stated. "Let us not do this."

Putin is certain that "Russia absolutely needs a strong presidential vertical chain of command." The current situation in the economy and security is a fresh reminder of this.

"First and foremost this is crucial to stability," Putin commented. As he dwelt on the parliamentary system as a type of government, Putin said that at the current stage it was not applicable in Russia.