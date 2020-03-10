State Duma passes bill on constitutional amendments in second reading

Putin says no need for snap election to State Duma

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. Russian State Duma (lower house) has passed in the second, main reading the constitutional amendments bill, which sets a limit on presidential terms, extends parliamentary powers and cements state social guarantees, the priority of the Constitution over the international treaties and the status of Russian language as the language of the constituent people.

The bill also stipulates nationwide vote on the amendments.

A total of 382 lawmakers voted in favor of the bill, 44 abstained, no lawmakers opposed it.

The first part of the bill involves amendments to Constitution chapters three to eight. The preamble as well as the first, second and ninth chapters of the basic law remain unchanged.