MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. Vladimir Putin sees no need for snap election to the State Duma, the Russian President said Tuesday, speaking at the lower chamber of the parliament.

"If there is no consensus [on this issue] in the Parliament - and the chairman [Vyacheslav Volodin] has told me there is none - then I see no need for snap elections to the State Duma," the head of state said.