BRATISLAVA, November 21. /TASS/. A total of 40 people, including 25 minors, have been hospitalized following the leak of an unknown substance at a teacher training college in the western Slovak town of Modra, the TASR news agency reported.

"Among the 40 patients are 25 teenagers aged between 15 and 17," the agency quoted Dana Kamenicka, a spokeswoman for the National Institute of Children's Diseases (NUDCH) in Bratislava.

Rescuers, firefighters, and police took part in the emergency evacuation of staff and students from the college building. Some of those poisoned by the unknown substance were airlifted to hospitals by medical helicopters.

Police have opened a criminal investigation on charges of public health endangerment.

According to the agency, the incident occurred on Friday. Most of the victims are expected to be discharged from hospitals later on Saturday. The substance that poisoned the students and staff has not been disclosed.