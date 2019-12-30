Ukraine’s Naftogaz confirms deal with Russia’s Gazprom on settlement of mutual claims

KIEV, December 31. /TASS/. Ukraine's Naftogaz oil and gas company has confirmed that it signed a deal with Russian energy giant Gazprom on the settlement of court disputes, Naftogaz Executive Director Yury Vitrenko said.

"Besides having signed a contract on the gas transit, we have also concluded a deal on the settlement [of disputes]," Vitrenko wrote in his Facebook account. "According to this agreement, Gazprom stops all of its appeals against the decisions made by the Stockholm Arbitration."

He added that the agreement stipulates "the withdrawal of all existing appeals and claims on behalf of both sides.".