MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. Russia and Georgia have agreed upon a number of measures to expand bilateral trade, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told TASS, commenting on the results of the meeting with Special Envoy of the Georgian Prime Minister for Relations with Russia George Zurabashvili in Minsk.

The significant potential for expanding practical cooperation in spheres of mutual interest was noted at the meeting, the deputy minister said. "The Russian side informed about measures taken, called to facilitate further increase in supplies of Georgian agricultural and winemaking products to the capacious market of our country. The issue of additional authorizations for motor vehicle transportation was agreed in the initiative of the Georgian side," Galuzin noted.

The Russian side is satisfied with the outcome of talks, the deputy foreign minister said. "The participants hailed the steady positive dynamics of the trade turnover and the tourist flow, which act as the powerhouse of bilateral relations," he added.