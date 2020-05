MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Founder of the popular messenger Telegram Pavel Durov announced closure of the TON blockchain project.

"We are announcing the discontinuation of our blockchain project," he wrote in the Telegram.

Any project based on TON or using its name will not be related to the Telegram, Durov added.

The community of Telegram Open Network (TON) developers has earlier announced that it will launch its own Free TON blockchain project.