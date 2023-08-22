Russia must save world from West's insanity — top security official

MAGADAN, August 22. /TASS/. Russia has an important and necessary role to play in saving the world from the insanity promoted by the West, in which it will be supported by friendly and neutral countries, as well as the peoples of the Western countries themselves, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said.

"Mankind, having reached a high level of economic and technological development, is facing the challenge of losing moral guidelines and stable moral principles," Patrushev said at a meeting in Magadan on security issues facing the Far Eastern Federal District.

According to him, "Russia has been given an important and necessary role: to save the world from the insanity promoted by the West." "We will certainly be supported by friendly and neutral countries, as well as by the peoples of Western countries, but not by their politicians, who have a diametrically opposite mission," the top security official added.

Patrushev believes that Russia "resolutely and consistently defends its cultural sovereignty, history and Russian moral ideals that unite the multinational country."

"Strengthening traditional Russian spiritual and moral values, preserving the cultural and historical heritage of the Russian people in accordance with the Russian National Security Strategy is one of the key strategic national priorities, the realization of which should be ensured by the state authorities in cooperation with civil society institutions," the top security official said.