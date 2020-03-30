Putin calls for reasonable measures against coronavirus

NOVO-OGARYOVO, March 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has called on his envoys to the country’s federal districts to show their best skills and take reasonable measures to combat the coronavirus.
"I urge you and authorities at all levels to take reasonable and professional actions. This approach has allowed us to gain time and prevent a rapid spread of the coronavirus infection in the past weeks," the president said at a meeting.
Putin called for wisely using the time the country had gained.
Russia has identified 1,836 coronavirus cases so far, 66 patients have recovered and nine have died. The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the country’s people informed about the coronavirus situation.