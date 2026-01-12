Russia’s nuclear power plants increase electricity output by 1.3% in 2025

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Russia’s nuclear power plants generated 218.349 bln kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity in 2025, up 1.3% from 2024, according to Rosenergoatom, the power generation division of Rosatom.

The largest contributions to total output came from the Balakovo Nuclear Power Plant, which generated 35.5 billion kWh, the Rostov Nuclear Power Plant (34 bln kWh), and the Kalinin Nuclear Power Plant (33 bln kWh). As noted by the company, these record results were achieved primarily due to a reduction of 149 days in the duration of the maintenance campaign through the use of Rosatom’s production system tools. As a result, additional electricity generation by Russia’s nuclear power plants in 2025, attributable to the optimization of power unit maintenance schedules, amounted to approximately 3.3 bln kWh.

The annual target set by Russia’s Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) at 215.339 bln kWh was met ahead of schedule, on December 29, 2025. The FAS plan for 2026 calls for electricity generation of more than 214 bln kWh.

Rosatom’s power generation division is the largest producer of low-carbon electricity in Russia. The division’s managing company, Rosenergoatom Concern, operates 11 nuclear power plants, including the world’s only floating nuclear power plant. A total of 33 power units with an aggregate installed capacity of 28.5 GW generate about 19% of Russia’s electricity output.