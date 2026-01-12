Belarusian border committee has number of Ukrainian provocations last year at over 50

MINSK, January 12. /TASS/. The Belarusian state border committee recorded about 60 provocations from Ukraine over the past year, 20 of which were related to drones flying into Belarusian territory, a message on the border service's website stated following a briefing by the head of the agency, Konstantin Molostov, to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

"As of January 1, 2026, about 60 provocations have been committed from Ukraine, with 20 of those being related to unmanned aerial vehicles entering Belarusian territory. In other cases, attempts by individuals to cross, as well as Ukrainian engineering equipment entering Belarusian territory, and the placement of provocative banners on the border were recorded," the message stressed.

In order to increase troop numbers in the Ukrainian direction, two border outposts have been formed and integrated into the system for deploying forces and assets of territorial border service agencies, the report text states. "With the situation as it is today, border service agencies are using all available forces and assets to guard the state border, involving, if necessary, at the tactical level, army units and the interior ministry’s internal troops," the state border committee reported.

Molostov reportedly noted that on the Baltic and Polish borders, security forces numbering 11,000 military personnel are involved in guarding the border coming into Belarus.

"As part of the implementation of the program ‘Development of Border Security of the Union State,’ work continues on bank reinforcement of the Zapadniy Bug River in the area of the Brest outpost. To formalize the state border with Ukraine under international law, demarcation work has been completed in the Pinsk and Stolin districts of the Brest region," the message stated. Despite the fact that, for objective reasons, the Ukrainian side does not participate in the work of the Joint Belarusian-Ukrainian Demarcation Commission, Belarusian border guards unilaterally installed 77 border markers in 2025.