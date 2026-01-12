Total trading volume on Moscow Exchange markets rises 30% in December

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. The total trading volume across Moscow Exchange (MOEX) markets rose by 30.3% in December 2025 to 194.4 trillion rubles ($2.48 trillion), the exchange said in a statement.

According to MOEX data, trading in equities, depositary receipts, and investment fund units totaled 2.8 trillion rubles ($35.75 bln) in December 2025, with an average daily trading volume of 99.9 bln rubles ($1.28 bln). Trading in corporate, regional, and government bonds reached 4.3 trillion rubles ($54.90 bln), with an average daily volume of 195.2 bln rubles ($2.49 bln).

"In December, 199 bond issues were placed on the Moscow Exchange for a total amount of 2.4 trillion rubles, including placements of one-day bonds totaling 295 bln rubles," the statement said.

Meanwhile, trading volume on the derivatives market amounted to 17.2 trillion rubles ($219.58 bln), with an average daily volume of 783.9 bln rubles ($10.01 bln), according to the exchange.

Trading on the money market reached 148.7 trillion rubles ($1.90 trillion) in December 2025, with average daily transactions totaling 5.7 trillion rubles ($72.77 bln).