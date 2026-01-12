Mexican president reports 'good conversation' with Trump on key issues

MEXICO, January 12. /TASS/. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum stated that she had a"good conversation" with her US counterpart Donald Trump, during which they addressed a broad range of issues of mutual interest.

"We had a very good conversation with US President Donald Trump. We discussed various topics, including security with respect for our sovereignty, the reduction of illicit drug trafficking, trade, and investments," the head of state wrote on her X social media account.

"Cooperation and interaction based on mutual respect always yield results," Sheinbaum concluded.

Earlier, in an interview with Fox News, the US president announced plans for ground operations against drug cartels in Latin America. He stated that, in his view, cartels effectively control Mexico.