List of 339 children to be handed to Russia’s human rights commissioner — chief negotiator

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. The list of 339 children provided by Ukraine will be handed over to the Office of Russia’s Human Rights Commissioner, the head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, has said.

"The whole list will be forwarded to the office of the Human Rights Commissioner," he said on the Rossiya-1 TV channel. Next, according to Medinsky, each name will be "checked."

"If there are children with similar first names and family names somewhere in our childcare institutions, applications from parents or legal relatives must be submitted," he added.