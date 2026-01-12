Throughput of SCO logistics park in eastern China increased by 13% to 84 mln tons in 2025

SHANGHAI, January 12. /TASS/. The East China Logistics Park of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Jiangsu Province handled 84.36 million tons of cargo in 2025, which is a 13.52% increase in comparison with 2024, according to China Central Television.

Container throughput amounted to 677,000 TEUs (20-foot equivalent units, the volume of a standard container). This is a 4.48% increase from the previous year. The logistics park achieved record levels in both cargo and container throughput.

This international transport hub is located in the Lianyungang District of Lianyungang City on the Yellow Sea coast. It is positioned as an important platform for access to the sea for SCO member states, primarily Central Asian countries. The park handles intermodal sea, road, and rail transport.