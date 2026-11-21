TUNIS, November 22. /TASS/. Libya’s losses due to an armed group blocking the Al-Hamada oil pipeline connecting the field of the same name to the country's largest oil refinery in Zawiya exceeded $30.7 mln, the country's National Oil Corporation (NOC) said.

"The forced closure of the Al-Hamada oil pipeline by an armed group, lasting more than 20 days, has led to massive financial losses and a reduction in production," the corporation said. According to its data, the total volume of lost production reached 302,778 barrels valued at over $30.7 mln. "Average daily losses of crude oil since the closure of this pipeline amounted to 14,418 barrels, which corresponds to $1,470,636 in revenue per day," the NOC noted. Additional losses are linked to operating costs at the affected fields.

The NOC condemned the attacks on oil infrastructure, emphasizing that they harm the industry and the Libyan people at a time when the corporation is striving to restore the confidence of the world's largest energy companies and attract investment to increase production. "The corporation calls on the competent authorities and concerned citizens of the country to step up their efforts, assume historical responsibility, and secure the reopening of this valve and an end to any encroachments on oil facilities," the statement said.

On October 30, the NOC reported that an armed group had closed a valve on the Al-Hamada oil pipeline in the Rayayna area. The closure led to a sharp spike in pressure and a forced halt in the pumping of crude oil.