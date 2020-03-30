Putin urges faster allocation of funds for lending programs in regions

NOVO-OGAREVO, March 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government to accelerate the allocation of funds to provide loans to to businesses in Russian regions.

"I would like to add that the government will provide replenishment of regional guaranteed funds so that the regions have additional opportunities to support lending to local businesses. I am asking the cabinet to increase funding for such programs and accelerate the allocation of funds. Please do not delay this process" he said at a meeting with his envoys to Russian regions.