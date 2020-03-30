Starting from March 30, Moscow and the surrounding suburbs began to transition to a tighter quarantine to curb the spread of the coronavirus infection. People are allowed to leave their homes only for emergency medical assistance, trips to work and back, dog walking to a distance of not more than 100 meters from the house, and to buy food in the nearest store and throw away garbage. Right now, people still can exit and enter Moscow, but all other movement within the city will soon require special permits. Take a look at Russia's capital in the age of coronavirus.
Moscow comes under citywide lockdown
Starting from March 30, Moscow and the surrounding suburbs began to transition to a hard quarantine to curb the spread of the coronavirus infection
Police officers in face masks patrolling deserted Red Square in Moscow© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS
People in masks are seen on Manezhnaya square in central Moscow© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS
A view of an empty Tverskoy Boulevard in central Moscow© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
A food delivery worker in a face mask in central Moscow during the COVID-19 pandemic© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS
A woman in a face mask is seen near an entrance to Lubyanka metro station in Moscow© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS
Police car on a mostly deserted Nikolskaya street in central Moscow© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS
Police officers patrolling deserted Nikolskaya Street in Moscow© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS
A view of an empty Theater Square square in Moscow© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS
A deserted Manezhnaya Square seen from Kremlyovsky Proyezd in Moscow during the COVID-19 pandemic in Moscow© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS
A woman in a face mask seen by KFC fast food restaurant having shifted to takeaway during the COVID-19 pandemic© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
A taped off children's playground in western Moscow closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic© Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS
A man crossing Tverskoi Boulevard in central Moscow during the COVID-19 pandemic© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
Taxi cars in a mostly deserted Teatralny Proyezd street in Moscow© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS
