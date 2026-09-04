Russia develops Svarog 12 EW roof box system to protect civilian vehicles from drones

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Russia has begun deploying the Svarog 12 vehicle-mounted electronic warfare (EW) system to protect civilian vehicles from drones, the Svarog Research and Production Center told TASS.

"In frontline areas, there has been an increase in attacks by Ukrainian drones on civilian vehicles. In response, production of the Svarog 12 mobile EW system was launched. The system is compactly placed in a rooftop cargo carrier and does not draw undue attention to the vehicle. Currently, the 12-channel model with a power output of 50 W has already been put into service," the company noted.

The system creates a protective zone around the vehicle and helps reduce the risk of air attacks. "Our goal was to create an effective countermeasure against UAVs at a very affordable price. The Svarog 12 jams drone control channels and blocks the current frequency spectrum used in unmanned systems. The jamming bands are 300-3,300 MHz and 5,800+ MHz; the device provides protection against FPV drones, cargo drones, and fixed-wing drones," the company added.