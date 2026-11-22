MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. The trilateral meeting of leaders of Russia, China and the United States at the APEC summit in Shenzhen laid the foundation for reforming the UN, Director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University Jeffrey Sachs told TASS in an interview in conclusion of the APEC summit.

"The meeting was historic and very positive. It was the first summit of the three leaders together, and I hope that its Declaration toward Peace marks the start of a concert of the major powers. That would fulfill the original vision of the United Nations as Franklin Roosevelt conceived it," Sachs said.

Roosevelt did not envision a world government but supported the system where the United States, the United Kingdom, the Soviet Union and China would keep the peace through permanent consultations among themselves, the economist said. "The Security Council, with its permanent members and the veto, embodies that idea. In Shenzhen, the three leaders committed as permanent members of the Security Council to reform the UN so that it can fulfill its fundamental mission of international peace and security," Sachs added.