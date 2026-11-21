MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. The instruction of the Bank of Russia that establishes requirements for organized trading in digital currencies and digital rights has come into force.

Exchanges are now permitted to launch cryptocurrency trading, provided they first obtain the regulator's approval for their trading rules.

Exchanges will be required to register trading participants — brokers, asset managers, and central counterparties, maintain registries of orders and trades, and monitor transactions. For each cryptocurrency admitted to trading, trading platforms will have to calculate the current, volume-weighted average, and market prices, and also the closing price. Exchanges will report information on trading progress and results to the Bank of Russia as they do for other assets.

Earlier reports said the Bank of Russia expects actual trading to begin after December 1.