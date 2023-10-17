Apple allows Russians to use third-party payment systems for making app purchases

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. California-based Apple has sent a letter to Russia-based developers authorizing them to give their users the option of using third-party payment systems when purchasing items on apps, Denis Kuskov, CEO of the Telecom Daily information and analytical agency, told TASS.

"[A letter offering the] option of bypassing the exclusive nature of mono payments, that is, via the App Store only, was sent to all Russian developers. The opportunity is now available to pay using various other options that meet Apple’s requirements," Kuskov clarified.

Users will have the option to make an in-app purchase using a bank card or other method, he noted. Apple will charge a 27% commission fee, however, for all payments made on Russian apps via external resources.