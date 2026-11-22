MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. US economist and Director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University Jeffrey Sachs explained the logic of statements made by the US President Donald Trump on the issue of Taiwan at the APEC summit in Shenzhen.

"The basis for a durable relationship is again the principle of spheres of security. For the United States, that means ending the containment policy toward China, honoring the One China policy that every US administration has affirmed since 1972, and ending the American arming of Taiwan," Sachs told TASS in an interview in conclusion of the APEC summit.

For the United States and China, "it means cooperating on challenges that no country can address alone, including climate change, pandemic preparedness, the governance of artificial intelligence, and the stability of the world economy," he noted.

"The limits lie mainly in Washington, where a bipartisan anti-China sentiment remains strong in Congress and in the security establishment, based on prejudices rather than realism," the economist said.

Despite presence of barriers in developing relations between Washington and Beijing, "the logic of cooperation is also powerful, and the American business community understands well that the US economy benefits importantly from two-way trade with China," he added.