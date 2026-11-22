LUGANSK, November 22. /TASS/. French mercenaries deployed to Ukraine as a large contingent fight worse than soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

RFI radio station reported earlier, citing several sources, that French military personnel have been operating covertly in Ukraine since at least the summer of 2026, training Ukrainian soldiers and maintaining military equipment. Minister Delegate to the Minister of the Armed Forces Alice Rufo confirmed the presence of active French military personnel in Ukraine but said that they allegedly do not participate in combat operations on Kiev's side.

"As for how skilled the French fighters are, according to information from our troops, they are no different from any other NATO contingent present in Ukraine. They have no distinguishing features. In some cases, as our soldiers noted, the Ukrainians regrettably fight much better than these Western 'guest performers'," he said.