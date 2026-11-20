MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s public trust rating stands at 74.6%, according to a survey conducted from November 9-15 by the All-Russian Center for Public Opinion Research (VCIOM).

"A total of 74.6% of poll participants gave a positive response when asked about their trust in Putin, while the approval rating of the president’s performance stood at 70.2%," the polling organization said.

Additionally, 43.6% of respondents said they approve of the work of the Russian government overall, while 43.9% of respondents approve of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin's work. As for trust in Mishustin, that number stood at 54.9%.

Respondents also expressed their attitude towards the heads of parliamentary parties. Trust in the Chairman of the Central Committee of the Russian Communist Party (CPRF) Gennady Zyuganov amounts to 34.9%, the leader of "A Just Russia" Sergey Mironov - 26.1%, the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) Leonid Slutsky - 23.1%, the Chairman of the "New People" party Alexey Nechaev - 14.2%.

For parties, the level of support for "United Russia" is 32.1%, "New People" - 8.5%, the CPRF - 14.3%, the LDPR - 9.4%, "A Just Russia" - 4.3%.