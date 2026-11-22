VILNIUS, November 22. /TASS/. Information about a suspicious object being launched from Lithuanian territory toward Russia is false, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys said.

"The Republic of Lithuania has never authorized the use of its airspace for attacks against targets in the Russian Federation, including in the present case," he wrote on X.

Earlier, governor of the Kaliningrad Region Alexey Besprozvannykh said that an unmanned aerial threat alert system was triggered in the region in response to a suspicious object moving from the direction of Lithuania.