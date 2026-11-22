MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. The United States should keep in mind key principles of relations between the great powers and recognize inalienable rights of Russia, US economist and Director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University Jeffrey Sachs told TASS in an interview

"A sphere of influence is a claim to decide who governs a neighboring country, and I reject it," Sachs said when talking about the relations between Russia and the United States.

"A sphere of security is the principle that a great power may refuse the military bases and alliances of other great powers on its borders, while its neighbors remain free to choose their own governments, economic systems and trading partners. It is a kind of Golden Rule among great powers: do not do to others what you would not have them do to you. The United States has insisted on this principle in the Western Hemisphere since the Monroe Doctrine of 1823, and it should accept the same principle for Russia and China," he stressed.