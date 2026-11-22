MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. The Group of Twenty (G20) could back the agreements on the Ukrainian conflict settlement at the upcoming G20 Summit next month, US economist and Director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University Jeffrey Sachs said in an interview with TASS.

"If a peace framework for Ukraine is agreed by then, the G20 could welcome it and back it with commitments to reconstruction," Sachs said.

The US economist pointed out that the G20 Summit in Florida on December 14-15 "will bring together the leaders of economies that produce more than 80 percent of world output, including the three powers that met in Shenzhen as members."

"It would be an excellent occasion to carry forward the Shenzhen agenda, above all the dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and the commitment to stable energy flows, and to bring other major powers into the process," he continued. "India in particular should be part of the dialogue among the great powers."

"Europe’s leaders will also be present, and they should use the occasion to join the diplomacy rather than remain on the sidelines," Sachs added.