WASHINGTON, November 22. /TASS/. The United States in the coming weeks intends to conduct talks with Russia, Ukraine and European partners on a European security architecture after the conflict in Ukraine is resolved, Jared Kushner, the special envoy and son-in-law of the US president, said.

"Over the coming weeks, in private conversations and multilateral discussions, we intend to work with Ukraine, our European partners, and Russia to try and reach a common understanding on this architecture," he wrote on X. "If we can develop a framework with clear commitments, reciprocal obligations, and credible implementation, it will give us greater confidence that everyone is prepared to take the steps necessary for peace."

Kushner stated on November 5 that the Washington administration believes that a lasting peace in Europe requires agreements involving Russia and the United States’ NATO allies. US President Donald Trump said earlier that day that Russia and Ukraine were close to agreements not only on resolving the Ukrainian conflict but also on security in Europe in general.