MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Sosnovy Bor in the Kharkov Region over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units liberated the settlement of Sosnovy Bor in the Kharkov Region through decisive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 792 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and four smart bombs over the past 24 hours, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down four guided aerial bombs and 792 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian shore-based Neptune cruise missile launch system and delivered strikes on energy and transport infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army and enemy deployment sites over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces destroyed a shore-based Neptune cruise missile launch system, struck energy and transport infrastructure facilities used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, sites for the production and storage of unmanned aerial vehicles and ground robotic platforms and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations in 144 locations," the ministry said in a statement.