MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army lost up to 1,060 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 120 troops in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, up to 210 troops in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and roughly 145 troops in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost up to 345 troops in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, roughly 220 troops in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and up to 20 troops in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.