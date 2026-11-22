ISTANBUL, November 22. /TASS/. The UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya was the longest in the history of the event and, for the first time since 2009, concluded without a final document, the T24 news portal reported.

"Issues that remained unresolved in Antalya will now be discussed at interim meetings in Bonn and then at the COP32 conference in Addis Ababa," it said.

Turkey’s authorities have not yet commented on the COP31 results. Addressing the conference’s final plenary session, it president and Turkey’s Minister of Environment Murat Kurum said that no consensus has been reached on the final draft resolution.

The Turkey-and Austria-proposed 94-provision third draft of the final declaration states that participants at the Antalya conference recognize that the world is on track to exceed the global climate threshold of 1.5 degrees Celsius, support Turkey’s initiative to increase the share of electricity in the global energy balance to 35% by 2035, advocate for the development of renewable energy sources, and call for assistance to developing countries in adapting to climate change. However, a provision regarding funding levels was excluded from the final version of the document. Previously, a figure of $120 billion per year had been cited.

The Climate Change Conference, attended by leaders and delegates from 102 countries, kicked off in Antalya on November 9 and was supposed to end on November 20, but was prolonged to agree on a final declaration as its final draft did not contain a direct call for a phased refusal from fossil fuels (coal, oil, gas), which cause global warming, and relevant commitments. The final document contained only a reference to previously reached agreements on the transition from fossil fuels (the COP28 resolutions in Dubai). The newspaper Oksijen previously reported that 11 countries, including several European Union member states, refused to sign the declaration.