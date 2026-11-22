MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. The United Nations’ reform must be comprehensive and "clean out the filth and rot" from every corner of the organization, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, commenting on the results of the APEC summit.

"We shouldn’t shrug off the fact that this reform needs to sweep through, I would say, a wide range of areas and to clean out, and in this case, I would even go so far as to use the words "filth," "rot," and "stale air" to describe what's lurking in all sorts of remote corners," she said.

According to Zakharova, these reforms must also extend to the Secretariat and the organizations of the United Nations system. "In other words, the changes that need to take place should not be limited to the United Nations headquarters in New York or the Security Council alone. This, of course, applies to work within the Secretariat, which is biased because Western countries treat it as their fiefdom. This, of course, applies to various organizations of the United Nations system in different areas," she added.