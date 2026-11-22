MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. A US-registered NATO reconnaissance aircraft has been registered circling in early afternoon over Russia’s westernmost Kaliningrad Region on Sunday taking off from one of the NATO-based European airports in Romania, a source in air traffic control services told TASS.

"Although being Sunday on the calendar, a Bombardier Artemis II reconnaissance aircraft, was detected in the airspace over the Kaliningrad Region, whose territory it began circling being in the airspace over Lithuania," the source said.

He noted that flights of this aircraft were previously recorded quite rarely on Sundays, but now the plane takes off almost every Sunday.

"The aircraft was at an altitude of about 9,700 kilometers and circled around the Russian Region [of Kaliningrad] using the air traffic corridors allocated for civil aviation," according to him.

The source also stated earlier that the Bombardier Artemis II had been sighted near the Kaliningrad Region more than 70 times since the beginning of this year.