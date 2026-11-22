BERLIN, November 22. /TASS/. European countries still depend on the United States in a range of key military areas, particularly in the field of air defense, Germany’s former Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said.

"Although we have made tremendous progress, there are still a number of areas where we depend on the United States. For example, in the field of air defense," she said in an interview with Der Spiegel. Europe should be more self-reliant in what concerns its own security, she said, adding, however, that there is no question of completely replacing Washington.

When asked to comment on the efficacy of Berlin’s spending billions on rearming the Bundeswehr (the German army), the former defense minister pointed to the risks of ineffective budget management. "It’s difficult to make do with limited funds, but it’s not much easier when you have a lot of money at your disposal. If spending is poorly managed, there’s a high risk that you’ll end up paying higher prices. Those are the laws of the market," she emphasized.

Kramp-Karrenbauer was Germany’s defense minister in 2019-2021.