PYONGYANG, November 22. /TASS/. Russia’s Ambassador to North Korea, Andrey Podyelyshev, presented on Sunday his credentials to the country’s president Kim Jong Un during an official ceremony, which took place for more than 30 years.

On that occasion, the heads of diplomatic missions from several other states also officially confirmed their authority. Kim Jong Un shook hands with each of the ambassadors and addressed each of them.

Podyelyshev was appointed as Russia’s Ambassador to North Korea in late July 2016. He arrived in Pyongyang on September 26, and two days later he submitted copies of the documents that certified his authority in the post of the country’s Foreign Ministry.